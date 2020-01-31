Man arrested after call of shots fired

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (UUW) after he was chased by officers.

Danville Police Commander Josh Webb said in a release that officers responded to the area of East Fairchild Street and Fowler Avenue on Thursday afternoon. When they got there, police talked to a witness who said she saw a man firing a gun while he hung out of the window of a maroon sedan. No one was hurt.

Police found a car matching that description near Vermilion and Voorhees Streets. They tried to make a traffic stop, but the car drove away. Webb said the car crashed into a fire hydrant down the road on Voorhees. Five people got out of the car and started running away.

Webb said officers caught two of those subjects. A witness identified 23-year-old Arturo Chavira as someone they saw dropping one of two guns found by the suspect vehicle. The second subject was detained for further investigation, but was later released.

Chavira was taken to the Danville Public Safety Building. Webb said he was charged with aggravated UUW. Officers are still investigating the call of shots fired.

If you know anything about this crime, call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.