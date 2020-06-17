Man arrested after call of shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested after officers responded to a call of shots fired on Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to the area of 16th and Reynolds Street around 8 a.m. When they got there, they met with a woman who said she was arguing with Kordell Radcliffe inside of his car when he pulled out a gun. She got out of the car and ran away and then she heard a gunshot directly behind her.

Officers were able to find Radcliffe at a house near Yale Boulevard and E. Cornell Avenue. After police made contact with uncooperative occupants, police secured the perimeter of the house. The Springfield Police Department’s Crisis Response Team was called in and able to get Radcliffe to come out of the house.

He was then arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. A gun was found inside of the house.