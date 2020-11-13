Man arrested after ‘buy-bust’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office’s DIRT team arrested a man after a “buy-bust.”

In a news release, officers said they conducted the bust on Friday around 11:30 a.m.. They stated they bought approximately 30 grams of meth from 24-year-old Calvin Drew. “After the purchase, Drew was stopped by the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputies and was taken into custody without incident.”

Deputies were also able to recover $660, which was used to make the purchase.

Drew was charged with manufacture/delivery of meth, 15-100 grams.