Man arrested after break-in at sorority house

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — UIUC Police have arrested one person they say was involved in a break-in at a sorority house.

Detectives say a 22-year-old UIUC student from Deer Park was given a court appearance notice for trespassing. Police identified the student as William C. O’Donnell III.

UIPD says O’Donnell contacted police Wednesday and admitted he was one of the trespassers.

University police issued a campus safety notice Wednesday stating three men were caught on video entering the sorority house near East John and First Street.

Investigators add that another suspect has been identified but not yet arrested. Police say his identity is being withheld until detectives can speak with him.

Investigators are still working to identify the third person involved.

A campus safety notice said the break-in happened around 4:29 a.m. Wednesday. The notice said three men entered the sorority house and walked around the first floor of the building for a few minutes before leaving. One other person, who is not a U. of I. student, was also inside the house at the time. No one was hurt.







Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the University of Illinois Police Department at 217-333-1216. Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (373-TIPS), by visiting www.373tips.com or by providing information through the P3 Tips mobile app available on iOS and Android. All messages to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of identifying information and forwarded to police by an independent third party.