Man arrested after beating another with lamp post

News
Posted: / Updated:

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police said a man was arrested Thursday after he admitted to beating a man with a lamp post.

In a news release, officers said 29-year-old Jesse Baird told them he became enraged after allegedly finding the 52-year-old victim fondling himself in front of Baird’s small children.

Officers stated this happened in a bedroom of the Sunrise Apartment complex. “The charge alleges that Baird beat a man severely with a lamp post, as well as with his feet and fists.”

The victim, a Gary, Indiana man, was taken to the hospital via life-flight with blunt force trauma to his head. Officers said he is in critical condition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020