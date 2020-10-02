Man arrested after beating another with lamp post

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police said a man was arrested Thursday after he admitted to beating a man with a lamp post.

In a news release, officers said 29-year-old Jesse Baird told them he became enraged after allegedly finding the 52-year-old victim fondling himself in front of Baird’s small children.

Officers stated this happened in a bedroom of the Sunrise Apartment complex. “The charge alleges that Baird beat a man severely with a lamp post, as well as with his feet and fists.”

The victim, a Gary, Indiana man, was taken to the hospital via life-flight with blunt force trauma to his head. Officers said he is in critical condition.