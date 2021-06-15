Man arrested after barricading himself in apartment complex

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said a 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he barricaded himself in an apartment complex.

In a news release, police officials said officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at Country Brook Apartments near Kenwood Road and Springfield Avenue. They responded around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found out a woman escaped the apartment in which Robert Perry had barricaded himself.

Linda Turner lives in the complex. She said shortly after officers arrived, they came to her door and told them to evacuate.

“We just grabbed the kids and left without clothes, shoes and all,” Turner said.

Officials said a warrant for Perry’s arrest had been issued on June 11. The warrant was for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon. He also had additional warrants out for his arrest.

Negotiators and SWAT team officers responded to the complex. They tried to contact Perry while he was in the apartment. “After negotiations failed, police deployed chemical munitions, ultimately leading to the suspect giving himself up,” said officers. He was arrested around 2:45 p.m.

Neighbors said they can breathe a sigh of relief now. Turner lives in the apartment next door with her granddaughter and 5 great-grandkids.

“Much better because, you know, that’s not the first incident he’s caused. So, much better, but I hate to see things like that happen,” Turner said.

She said this isn’t the first time she’s seen police at that apartment, but it’s the first time she’s experienced anything like this.

“I’m kinda nervous and scared and upset because, you know, I’m not used to being around this kinda stuff. I wasn’t raised around it, but I’m just trying to make the best of it,” she said.

Turner said after this, her family is moving. She said for now, she’s just happy to be back home.

“I’m just glad everyone is safe though and can go home and get to their normal selves,” she said.

Perry was taken to the Champaign County Correctional Center.

Champaign Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call them at (217) 351-4545 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.