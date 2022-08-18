SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man on Thursday after that man attacked a police officer and tried to grab the officer’s gun during a traffic stop.

The incident happened in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive around 2 p.m. Officers pulled over 32-year-old Deandre Townes, who then attempted to run away on foot. As officers were chasing him, Townes turned around and charged an officer, who brought Townes to the ground. In the ensuing struggle, Townes grabbed the officer’s holstered gun, which caused it to fire. The gun was never removed from the holster and additional officers on the scene used a taser to subdue Townes, who still had the officer’s gun in his grasp.

A search of Townes’ car revealed small amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine along with a 9mm pistol.

Townes was arrested on a number of preliminary charges, including aggravated battery to a police officer, attempting to disarm a peace officer, armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a

convicted felon and manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance. He was treated for minor injuries and then taken to the Sangamon County Jail to await formal charging.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.