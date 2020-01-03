Man arrested after argument with ex-girlfriend

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 41-year-old man was arrested after a victim told police he beat her during an argument.

The victim told officers she and ex-boyfriend Antoine W. Mayers were in her house near Porter and East Williams Streets. She said they got into an argument and he choked her. He then left the house and took some of the victim’s personal items with him. The woman said a short time later, he returned and came in the house with a gun.

Officers arrested Mayers near the house. He was charged with home invasion, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed robbery and other charges.