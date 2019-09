URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested after police say he got into an argument with an employee at a retirement home.

It happened at Clark-Lindsey village on Windsor road. Officers say the man was on parole, and he had a gun and a stolen motorcycle. They say he was in a relationship with the employee he got into a fight with.

No one was hurt. The man was arrested. He’s facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and stolen property.