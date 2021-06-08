Man arrested after accused of stealing fire truck

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after officials said he stole a fire truck over the weekend.

Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills said firefighters were doing their daily equipment checks Sunday morning when it happened. Chief Sills stated one of the engineers pulled the truck outside and went to check on other equipment not far from the truck. The firefighter then saw someone climb into the truck and start to drive it. They thought they were moving the truck to get it fueled, but then realized it was not a member of the fire department operating the truck.

Sills said the “joy ride” lasted around 10 minutes. The suspect, identified as Cory Fisher, drove the vehicle for a little bit before turning around and driving back past the fire station. Firefighters tried to get him to stop, but he got away again. He was later arrested by Jacksonville Police.

The fire chief said he did not know what was going through Fisher’s mind when he got into the truck. He mentioned firefighters seeing Fisher the night before as they were moving trucks in and out of the station. He stated Fisher was screaming at them.

No one was hurt during this incident, according to the fire chief. The truck has some cosmetic damage. The truck was scratched when Fisher hit a street sign. “We were very fortunate,” said Sills. “This could have ended up being much worse.”

When this happened, someone was job-shadowing the firefighters. Sills–who was not there at the time but alerted about what happened–told the person not to expect this on every shift.

Fisher was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $50,000.