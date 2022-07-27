RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from rural Ridge Farm is accused of murdering his wife, according to officers.

In a news release, officials said Vermilion County Sheriffs’ deputies were dispatched at 4:45p.m. on Monday to the home of 75-year-old Don Smith after he called 911. Officers stated they arrived at his home to find his wife, 77-year-old Norma Smith, dead.

Don Smith was arrested and taken to the Vermilion County Jail. Officers said he is charged with the murder of his wife.

Officers are continuing to investigate this crime.