CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man was arrested after being accused of making threats in regards to a mass shooting.

Michael Miller, of Savoy, is being arraigned Tuesday on one count of making a terrorist threat, a class X felony.

The Champaign Police Department investigated hundreds of emails sent by Miller to Mayor Deb Feinen.

Julia Rietz, Champaign County state’s attorney, said Miller made threats to commit a mass shooting in Champaign by First and Green Streets. Rietz said he sent out several email threats.

“On July 24, 2022, Miller sent a series of emails that suggested a mass shooting would occur at the intersection of First and Green Streets and referenced “a handful of folk I would personally want to murder.” Rietz said the emails contained other alarming phrases such as “even when I die I’ll know as I’m passing that you folk are being erased and all will be erased,” “when I say I am going to [do] something I always carry through,” and referenced having three people on his “murder list.”

On August 1st, Judge Roger Webber issued a warrant for Miller’s arrest. Police said they found three ghost gun kits and materials to make 9mm ammunition.