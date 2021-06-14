Man arrested after accused of hitting woman with vehicle

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police arrested a 50-year-old Champaign man after he was accused of hitting someone with his vehicle on Monday afternoon.

In a news release, police officials said officers were called to the 1700 block of Paula Drive for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. When they got there, police learned a man “intentionally left the roadway in an attempt to strike two females.” One woman was able to get out of the way, but the other was hit. She had life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers’ preliminary investigation indicated 50-year-old Stephen Booker targeted the women before wrecking his vehicle nearby. “After crashing the vehicle, the suspect returned to the scene and began battering the seriously injured female who was lying on the ground.” Police confronted the man while he continued to try to hurt the woman. He ran away from the officers shortly before being arrested.

Booker was taken to the Champaign County Satellite Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery.

Champaign Police are continuing to investigate this crime. If you have any information, call police at (217) 351-4545. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.