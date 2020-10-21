Man arrested after 12-year-old daughter finds sexual messages between him and her friend

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a 35-year-old man, who said he is a youth minister, was arrested Tuesday morning after he was accused of grooming a child under 13 years old.

In a sworn statement, police said Brandon Tovar lives alone near West Cushing Street and North Maple Avenue. He has visitation with his 12-year-old daughter.

Officers said Tovar’s daughter occasionally brings over her friends, who are 12 and 13 years old. The daughter and the 13-year-old friend told police they were concerned Tovar was having sex with the other 12-year-old because she was sleeping alone with him in his bed. They were also seen cuddling on a couch.

Tovar’s daughter told police she looked at his Snapchat account and found sexual messages between him and the 12-year-old. She took screenshots and sent them to her mother. Those screenshots were then provided to police.

A screenshot of an apology message to the girl’s mother was also provided to police. In the message, Tovar apologized to the mother and said he was sorry for texting her daughter. “I did realize that I should have never text her like that those months back when I did,” he said in the message.

The 12-year-old girl told police she sent Snapchat messages to Tovar talking about sex with him. He told officers he sent inappropriate messages through Snapchat to her talking about sex as well.

Tovar told officers about the apology to the girl’s mother. He said he was “lonely, weak, and knew it was wrong to send the messages.”

He also told officers he was a youth minister at Heartland Community Church. Tovar stated the Pastor confronted him about holding hands with the girl during a nature walk at a father-daughter sleep over that they both attended.

Tovar also mentioned being confronted by the Pastor regarding texting a girl under 16 and also for taking pictures of boys in their underwear at church.

Tovar was arrested Tuesday for grooming and is being held on a $200,000 bail.