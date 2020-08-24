Man and woman arrested on drug charges

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a man and woman were both arrested on drug-related charges.

In a news release, officers said they conducted a traffic stop on Sunday night in the 1400 block of Division Street for a minor traffic violation. They stated an investigation into the stop resulted in the arrest of Wesley Cook.

A K-9 unit searched the car and found the presence of narcotics inside. The car was searched and officers said under five grams of suspected heroin was found in Abigail Evans’ purse. Under five grams of suspected meth was also found in Cook’s backpack. Officers also found that Cook had a hypodermic needle.

Cook was arrested for possession of meth. Evans was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.