Man and woman arrested for separate charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested Brian L. Shadwell, 42, and Autumn N. Shadwell, 38, both of Mattoon, for separate charges.

They were arrested on October 25 around 10:53 a.m., when they were taken into custody on 250 North County Road just South of Lake Paradise.

Brian Shadwell was charged with Aggravated Battery, alleging that the day before, October 24, Shadwell approached and engaged in an argument with a man about ownership of a dog the man was out walking.

The charge alleges the man walking the dog attempted to walk away from the situation, but then Shadwell jumped on the man’s back, and took him to the ground.

The battery was considered aggravated, due to the victim being over 60 years of age.

Autumn Shadwell was charged with Obstructing Justice, alleging she lied to police about Brian Shadwell’s whereabouts when police were looking for him.

Both Brian and Autumn Shadwell were taken to the Coles County Jail.