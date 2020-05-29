Man and woman arrested for drug induced homicide

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man and woman were arrested Thursday afternoon after a man was found dead from what officers believed to be a heroin overdose.

They said the man was found dead in the 1800 block of South 9th street around 10 a.m. Thursday. An investigation led up to the arrests of Jada Hart and Cody Parsons. Both were charged with drug induced homicide and delivery of a controlled substance.

Officers said Hart arranged for the man to buy heroin from Parsons. They said she handled the “communications, transportation, and funneling of drugs and money” between the two men. Parsons is accused of engaging in the sale of controlled substances and that he sold the heroin to the man.

Police said Parsons has an “extensive criminal history with crimes of violence” and was let out of prison on parole in March. He was serving two years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers said he cut off his ankle bracelet that monitored him. Illinois Department of Corrections issued a parole hold warrant for him. They said he was arrested on that warrant on May 13. “However, for reasons yet to be determined, the IDOC declined to place Parsons back in prison and allowed him to remain out of jail on parole at that time.”

Both suspects were taken to the Coles County Jail.