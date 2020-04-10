Man and woman arrested after shots fired

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said no one was hurt after shots were fired Friday night.

Sergeant Cory Koker said they reported to an area near East Colorado and South Cottage Grove Avenues for a call of shots fired. When they got there, they found a man that was identified as the shooter. He was found with a gun. Koker said they believe the shots stemmed from a possible domestic situation. No one was hit.

Officers arrested the man as well as a woman. Koker said she had physically interfered with the man’s arrest. An officer was hurt in the confrontation. He took himself to the hospital. No word on his condition.