COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

Man and woman arrested after shots fired

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said no one was hurt after shots were fired Friday night.

Sergeant Cory Koker said they reported to an area near East Colorado and South Cottage Grove Avenues for a call of shots fired. When they got there, they found a man that was identified as the shooter. He was found with a gun. Koker said they believe the shots stemmed from a possible domestic situation. No one was hit.

Officers arrested the man as well as a woman. Koker said she had physically interfered with the man’s arrest. An officer was hurt in the confrontation. He took himself to the hospital. No word on his condition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.