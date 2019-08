DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Around 7:45 Monday night, police discovered a man had been shot.

Police say the victim came into the hospital on his own. He told officers he was shot while he was in the backseat of a car near East Johns Avenue and South Maffit Street.

The man was airlifted to a Springfield hospital for treatment. Officers say he is expected to be okay. Nobody has been arrested.