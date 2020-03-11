Man admits to assaulting 13-year-old girl

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An Oreana man is facing aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges after police said he admitted to assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Timothy Smith, 37, was arrested Monday after the teenager told Oreana Grade School officials what happened. She told authorities Smith had squeezed one of her breasts twice, laid her down and rubbed the inside of her inner thigh. She said she pushed him away and he later hugged her and apologized.

Smith said he had been watching pornography before the crime happened.