Man accused of stabbing another pleads not guilty to murder charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of stabbing another to death in July has pled not guilty to murder charges.

Officers said 54-year-old Paul Outland was arrested after 34-year-old Anthony Jones was found stabbed near Eldorado and Union streets. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Detectives said Jones and Outland knew each other and the stabbing was not a random act of violence.

On Wednesday, Jones pled not guilty to several murder charges. He is expected back in court on October 7.