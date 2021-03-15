Man accused of sexually molesting girl

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old St. Joseph man appeared in court Monday after he was accused of sexually molesting a young child.

Joshua A. Rodriguez is facing five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, court records say.

Police say a young girl told an adult last week the man was sexually molesting her.

Investigators say he had been caring for the girl.

Jail records say Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him Friday. Additionally, the bond for Rodriguez’s arrest warrant was initially set at $1 million.

At his Monday arraignment hearing, Judge Adam Dill continued the case for bond argument and for the man’s defense counsel to appear. A public defender appeared only for bond argument.

Rodriguez will return to court on Wednesday, March 24. He remains in custody at the Champaign County Jail.