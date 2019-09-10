Man accused of murdering teenager back in court

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of murdering a teenager by strangling her to death was back in court Tuesday. 49-year-old Arthur Jensen is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Adara Bunn. Police say he told them “There’s a girl inside and I strangled her,” when they came to arrest him in August.

In court, Jensen’s attorney filed a motion to withdraw as his attorney, but then withdrew that motion, meaning he’ll still defend Jensen in court. No word why he filed the original motion in the first place.

Jensen will be back in court on October 21. The State’s Attorney’s Office said there’s a chance the trial date could be set at that hearing.