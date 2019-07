SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend pleaded not guilty in court. Police said Deven Barger shot 22-year-old Samantha Cushing in the face with a shotgun. They said he then lead law enforcement on a cross-county chase with their 3-year-old daughter in the car.

Barger waived his right to a preliminary hearing and requested a jury trial.