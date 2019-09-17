Man accused of molesting child

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is in custody after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

49-year-old Norman Person Sr. is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. The victim is under the age of 13 and told authorities the assault started after April 2018.

Person Sr. was also accused back in 2010 for sexually assaulting another child under the age of 13 in Coles County, but that case was dismissed after the victim and a witness died the day of the trial in a car crash.