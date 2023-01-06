RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after prosecutors said he made a false bomb threat toward his Rantoul workplace last week.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Andrew Vasen, 28, was at Rantoul Foods on Dec. 30 when he started acting erratically, disturbing other employees. He was ultimately removed from the building but threatened there was a bomb inside. He also made other statements that caused concern about his mental state. Reitz said the bomb threat turned out to be false.

Champaign County Sheriff’s records indicate that Vasen has been released from the Champaign County Jail. He is due in court next on March 14.