URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy appeared in court Monday.

Darryl Vandyke was arraignment court. However, the judge tried to tell him what he was charged with, but he did not answer. His arraignment was pushed to Tuesday.

He is accused of killing Steven Butler, III. His body was found early Friday morning in Urbana.

Vandyke was arrested Friday on preliminary charges of first-degree murder.