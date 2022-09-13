CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is charged with murder in relation to the death of his own daughter.

69-year-old Raymond Gwin was arrested by Champaign Police on Monday and charged with four counts of murder by Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz. The arrest comes after police uncovered new evidence in a July 14 shooting that left Gwin’s 34-year-old daughter Laytona dead.

Champaign Police determined the two were involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in Gwin firing a gun and hitting Laytona. Gwin claimed Laytona hit him with a hammer, so he shot her in self-defense.

But Reitz said the incident was recorded and that recording contradicts Gwin’s statements. Police took Gwin’s phone the day of the shooting and discovered on it audio from the time of the shooting. From this audio, Champaign Police reclassified the shooting as a homicide.

Police said that in the recording, they heard Laytona yelling and stating that her father had actually hit her with a hammer. When she declared that she was going to call police, officers said that’s when Gwin shot his daughter.

Reitz said it is unclear is Gwin knew his phone was recording at the time of the shooting. If convicted, he faces 45 years to life in prison.

Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Champaign Police. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website online or using the P3 Tips mobile app.