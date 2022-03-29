SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelby County state’s attorney said a man was charged after being accused of kicking a police officer and pushing someone into a cabinet.

In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Cody Mueller is accused of pushing either a family member or someone who lived in the same house as him into a cabinet on March 23. Kroncke said that was not reported to officers until March 24.

Mueller is accused of kicking a Shelbyville Police officer when they investigated the March 23rd incident. He was also accused of making a fist and drawing back his arm, leading officers to believe he was about to hit one of them. Additionally, Mueller is accused of resisting arrest by “pulling away and physically struggling” with officers.

Bond for Mueller was set at $10,000. He is expected to appear in court April 6 for a preliminary hearing.

Mueller was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer, domestic battery and resisting a peace officer.