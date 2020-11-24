Man accused of hurting baby waives right to jury trial

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of hurting his infant son waived his right to a jury trial.

Court records show Seth Nashland waived his right on Tuesday. This comes after he pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery to a child in March.

Nashland was arrested in February after authorities said he took his then 2-month-old son to the hospital. The baby had brain injuries, fractured ribs, burns and bruising.

Deputies said Nashland admitted to hurting the child after he got frustrated.

He is expected back in court on December 17 for a disposition hearing.