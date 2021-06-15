Man accused of hitting woman with his car appears in court

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) —

A man accused of hitting a woman with his car was in court today. 50- year old Stephen Booker is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and resisting an officer.

Police say yesterday Booker ran a woman over, crashed his car, then started beating her up. The prosecuting attorney says Booker was dating the victim. She has a broken pelvis and sprained wrist. They also say Booker had a bag of heroin when police arrested him.

He has a $750,000 bond and was granted a public defender. He will appear in court July 27 at 9:00 a.m. in the Champaign County Courthouse.

Man arrested after accused of hitting woman with vehicle

