MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been arrested in Mattoon after police officials said he head butted an officer while he was being detained.

The arrest happened on Tuesday in the area of Marion Avenue and 6th Street. Mattoon Police officials said they encountered 26-year-old Dakota Crank during a criminal trespass complaint and that he didn’t give them his personal information. When officers tried to handcuff him, officials said Crank resisted and a struggle ensued.

Crank is accused of head butting an officer when, after he was handcuffed, the officer tried to search him. The officer suffered minor head injuries as a result.

Officials said Crank remained combative and continued to refuse to give his personal information. He was taken directly to the Coles County Jail and was booked on charges of resisting a peace officer and aggravated battery to a peace officer.

It was later determined that these charges are non-detainable under the SAFE-T Act, officials said, and Crank was released with a notice to appear in court. Court records also indicate that he is currently on probation through Macon County for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.