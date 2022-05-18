MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police said a 55-year-old man was accused of using an electronic device to communicate with a girl under the age of 17 in an attempt to solicit sexual encounters with her.

According to police, Keith Green was a substitute teacher for the Mattoon Community School District #2 during the time of the alleged act.

Officials with the school district received these allegations at around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday. They immediately contacted Mattoon Police. After police officers received the report, they gathered evidence and statements from Green and the victim.

Green is currently being held at the Coles County jail. He is awaiting a bond hearing.