SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday.

Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (a Class 4 felony). He faces two to eight years in prison if convicted on both charges.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in rural Shelby County on Tuesday. Fender is accused of fleeing from a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy despite being given audio and visual signals to pull over. Prosecutors said Fender also disobeyed two or more traffic control devices before finally being arrested.

Prosecutors added that while this chase was happening, Fender knowingly had a small amount of meth on his person of fewer than five grams.

Fender is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15 for a preliminary hearing. Bond was set at $10,000.