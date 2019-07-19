Man accused of child sex crimes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A September trial date has been set for a Decatur man accused of federal child sexual exploitation and child pornography. 47-year old Emmett Rogers, of the 400-block of South 22nd Street, appeared in federal court Thursday, in Urbana, for arraignment.

Authorities say Rogers exploited a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing images in October 2018. Also, on four occasions in October and November 2018, Rogers allegedly sent child porn online and possessed child porn as recently as June.

Rogers was identified through cybertips sent by Google to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. If convicted, Rogers faces up to 50-years for child sexual exploitation; a maximum penalty of 40-years for each (4) count of transportation of child pornography and a maximum of 20-years in prison for possession of child pornography. Each count (6) also includes a fine up to $250,000.