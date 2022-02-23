SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a man is facing a felony charge after he was accused of biting a deputy’s arm.

On Feb. 18, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a possible intoxicated person being hostile towards the caller. He said a man was chasing his car on foot. He also told deputies that the man has been hanging around an abandoned house next to his grandparents’ house.

When deputies arrived at the corner of West Madison and Railroad avenues, they saw a police officer detaining Nathan Livingood. When Livingood was sitting in the rear seat of Deputy Brennan Atkinson’s patrol vehicle, he tried to escape and bit Deputy Atkinson’s left arm, according to court documents.

Livingood is expected in court on March 16 for a preliminary hearing. His bond was set at $30,000.