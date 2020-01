PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- PBL Community Food Pantry is looking for more board members and volunteers after its director died.

Millie Sutton started the pantry in 2004. She singularly did the work of a lot of people and now her friends and family are trying to carry on her legacy. Her husband and neighbor have stepped right into her place as they are continuing to feed 80 people every month, but they still need all hands on-deck.