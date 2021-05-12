Man accused of aggravated kidnapping and murder

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–A man accused of shooting a father and traveling across county lines with his child was in court. 29-year-old Christopher McGaha of Lake County is facing several charges including aggravated kidnapping and murder.

On May 9th, a trooper was on patrol traveling south around Douglas County. He saw a car with a flat tire on the side of the road. The trooper said the people in the car said everything was fine, so the trooper left.

The next day, a trooper was called early in the morning to check on two people walking on the road, but the trooper couldn’t find them. He did find a car on the side of the road in Coles County. A man was dead and had been shot in the head. The man’s son was asleep in the backseat. The child said he didn’t see what happened to his father, but his 9-year-old sister, and the other adult in the car, Christopher McGaha, were missing.

“The child who was in the vehicle reported that McGaha during the time when the first trooper came upon the Mercury Grand Marquis with the flat tire had given him a gun to hold while the trooper approached, and said hold this they won’t search a kid,” said Julia Rietz, Champaign County State’s Attorney.

State police were able to ping McGaha’s phone. They found him later that day at a store. He had the 9-year-old with him.

McGaha had a bag with a gun in it. He was taken into custody. When officers tried to arrest him, he resisted. His bond is set at $5 million. He is charged with murder in Coles County.