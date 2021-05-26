Man accused of additional robberies after brandishing knife at Harvest Market

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Extra charges were filed Monday against a man accused of robbing Harvest Market this month in Champaign.

Charging documents say 55-year-old Terry Deeley is accused of using a knife to rob two other people.

WCIA reported on May 15 a man approached Harvest Market’s coffee bar and pulled a large butcher knife from a brown paper bag that he was carrying. He then demanded money from the store employee.

Records say Deeley was responsible for that robbery. They add that he robbed another person that same day with a butcher knife.

Then on May 19, charging files allege Deeley robbed someone with a knife and got away with cash.

The man was arrested by police on Saturday. A judge set his bond at $100,000.

Deeley remains in custody at the Champaign County Jail.