Man accidentally released from IDOC back in custody

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff said a man suspected of murder is back in custody after he was accidentally released.

In a news release, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said Darrion White was arrested around 1 p.m. Thursday in Glenwood.

Related Content Murder suspect asked to turn himself in after accidentally released

White is accused of killing 16-year-old David Sankey in Champaign. The sheriff said White was sentenced to Illinois Department of Corrections on an unrelated Champaign County case and then released because of a miscommunication, despite the pending first-degree murder charge.

Upon an internal review of our processes, it was noted that the pending murder charge was relayed to the Illinois Department of Corrections on their required paperwork. It is also common practice by the Sheriff’s Office to include a detainer letter with IDOC paperwork, however an internal miscommunication resulted in the detainer letter not being included with the paperwork. A representative from IDOC with whom we spoke stated she felt the pending charge listed on the IDOC paperwork should have been sufficient enough to postpone the release of White and wasn’t entirely sure of the need for a detainer letter with this information listed on the IDOC paperwork. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff said he contacted other Illinois sheriffs and “it appears their offices only list pending charges on IDOC paperwork in cases where an inmate should be detained upon release from IDOC.” He continued to say, “It is disappointing that IDOC didn’t question the need for a detainer letter, if indeed required, given the severity of the pending charges listed on their own IDOC paperwork.” He expressed that regardless, they have learned a valuable lesson and have stronger processes.