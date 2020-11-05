Malls taking reservations for Santa visits

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It won’t be long before kids will be telling Santa Claus what they want for Christmas. Some malls will be taking reservations for you to meet St. Nick.

Starting November 27, Santa will be at both the White Oaks Mall in Springfield and the Market Place Mall in Champaign. Paid reservations will be required. Those reservations include photo packages. Walkups may be possible throughout the day, but priority will be given to those who registered.

Market Place will also be offering virtual visits with Santa through JingleRing. You will also need a paid reservation for that.

In Forsyth, there are no reservations required to see Santa at the Hickory Point Mall. You can go see him there starting December 3.