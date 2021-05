SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — White Oaks Mall is proudly supporting those that serve, their families, and our veterans.

To show ongoing appreciation of the local military community, White Oaks Mall has over 20 retailers who offer year-round military discounts.

The full list of participating retailers can be found on the White Oaks Mall’s website, listed on the deals page. You can go here for more information regarding where to shop.