DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Brass Horn has been a staple for downtown Decatur for over 3 decades. Helping to outfit men, women and now even kids.

Several people in Decatur said they’re proud of the long-time business, and that the people there are the reason it stays open.

Of course, men have been able to walk into the store and walk out with a whole new outfit. But now, they want to expand and make sure even more people in Our Town Decatur can look and feel their best.

“In order to survive and succeed these days, you have to be unique, and you have to tailor your offerings to the customers that are walking through the door,” Ryan Spurlock, the co-owner, said.

That’s what The Brass Horn has been doing for more than 30 years.

“The look speaks for itself when somebody leaves here. I want them to get a compliment on their attire, and a lot of times that happens. So, you know it’s kind of rewarding in that regard,” he said.

They’ve been helping to dress men all across central Illinois since 1990.

Even as they’ve watched stores in the city, state, and country close down all around them. He said, they continue to thrive.

“We’ve seen a lot of people go down, but somehow we’ve managed to stay in business and I think that’s a feather in our cap so to speak,” Spurlock said.

And they want to continue adding to lifestyle of Our Town Decatur.

“We’re invested in Decatur and we want to see this place grow and survive and thrive,” he said.

So, in 2017 they added a second store, The Brass Horn Too, a clothing line for women. And in the next few months, they’re going to keep growing with The Brass Horn Kids store.

“I now have people that I can take care of, from the cradle to the grave,” he said.

And continue to provide for the people who they say support them so much.

“I’ve seen a lot of the ups and downs Decatur has had, but I think the one thing that has held true is that our town is supportive of the businesses that are downtown, as well as the surrounding area,” he said.

They’re hoping to open The Brass Horn Kids sometime in early August and continue to grow downtown Decatur.