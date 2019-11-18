MakerGirl gets $2,000 grant

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — MakerGirl Academy from the University of Illinois got a $2,000 grant from Ameren.

MakerGirl officials say the grant will help them introduce more girls to the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). The group encourages girls aged 7-10 years old to be active in STEM-based careers with an introduction to 3D printing. They say MakerGirl aims to decrease the gender gap in the classroom and workplace by showing them that STEM is a possibility for them.

“We want to educate young girls and give them an opportunity to have a hands-on experience that sparks a life-long interest in STEM,” said Mary Hadley, Executive Director of MakerGirl.









“We are excited to announce the donation from Ameren Illinois because it will help increase the number of participants at our MakerGirl Academy in Champaign,” Hadley says.

