Make-A-Wish looking for volunteers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Make-A-Wish will be holding a volunteer drive in January and early February to recruit Illinoisans to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Wish granters work with these children throughout their wish journey to help them discover, plan and support the creation of their wish. Make-A-Wish said that granted wishes give children a boost in reducing hospitalizations, length of hospital stays, compliance with treatment protocols and boosting their overall resilience and mental health.

Make-A-Wish further said that more than 112 wish-eligible children in Illinois are currently waiting for volunteers to help grant their wishes.

Volunteers must be at least 21 years old, complete an application, complete a reference and background check and attend an online training session. Three sessions are currently scheduled:

In addition to volunteers in general, Make-A-Wish is looking for 80 volunteers who speak English and Spanish. The organization is hoping these volunteers can grant wishes for children in southern Cook County and Chicago’s Austin, North Lawndale and Little Village neighborhoods.