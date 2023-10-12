CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Make-A-Wish Illinois invites those in the Champaign community and beyond to join them for Walk for Wishes this Sunday.

People can start registering for the 1-mile walk at 11 a.m. in Hessel Park. The opening ceremony will be at noon, and the event will last around an hour. In the spirit of the Halloween season, costumes are encouraged, though not required.

More than 100 participants are expected to attend, including many teams led by wish alumni families. People can also join virtually.

Walk For Wishes is made possible by wish families, volunteers, companies, donors, and friends. They are sponsored by Uftring Auto Group, Trusted Choice, American Airlines, Chi Omega, OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, Consumers Credit Union, Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network. Additional local sponsors include Carle Foundation, U of I Community Credit Union, XFD Real Estate Partners, A & R Mechanical Contractors, A Cut Above Lawn Care, Country Financial CV Agency.

Make-A-Wish Illinois helps fulfill the dreams of children battling serious illnesses. They granted 729 wishes this past program year. More than 1,500 Illinois families are currently planning their wishes.