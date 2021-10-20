Make-a-Wish being granted for one Gibson City child

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – A Gibson City family is getting the gift of hope this week. Make-a-wish Illinois is making a child’s wish come true with a big delivery.

“I want to cry right now,” Regina Luparell, the mother, said.

It’s been an emotional day, week, and year for Luparell, after her son was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. A type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow. Cancer that affects white blood cells. It’s also one of the critical illnesses that qualifies a child for Make-a-Wish.

“Make-a-Wish is an incredible organization. It’s a way to bring hope and joy to a kid going through critical illness. Ryder’s been dealing with a medical condition here for probably a year and a half,” Corey Schieler, a wish granted, said.

This week, a semi truck full of dirt was delivered to their house. Volunteers and students with Gibson City High School Horticulture class helped lay sod, and Friday, the big wish arrives.

“We’re going to do a big wish reveal. Ryder wished for a play set,” Schieler said.

But they had to get the yard ready first. That’s because the Luparells were one of the many families impacted by historic flooding in August, and volunteers know how much this will help.

“This play set and all this community engagement is going to help give him the resilience he needs to get through his treatment,” he said.

For Luparell, she can’t believe it’s actually happening

“This is everything. You know, Gibson City is an amazing community, and it’s not just a community, it’s a family. Whether it be a sick kid or a thousand-year flood. They’re always willing to lend a helping hand and go above and beyond, and it’s just really amazing, and it really fills my heart,” she said.

Saturday will be the big reveal for Ryder. We will be there and bring you the full story this weekend.