Major water leak causing problems

HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a major water leak on Western Avenue by the water tower.

Starting at 8 AM Thursday, Aug 1, 2019 Western Ave residents (South of Western Apts.) and 2 blocks of W Main (5020 W Main through 5262 W Main) will be without water that date until the leak is repaired.



Those residents will also be on a boil order until 5 PM Mon, August 5, 2019.

In addition, the rest of the entire Village will be on Decatur water all day Thurs, Aug 1st.

There may be very low water pressure during this time. There will be no boil order necessary for the rest of the Village.