CHICAGO — Severe weather moved through the area Wednesday prompting warnings and watches that caused major flight cancelations and delays at Chicago airports.

As of 12:30 p.m., over 330 flights were canceled at O’Hare with average delays of at least 40 minutes, and nearly 60 flights were canceled at Midway with average delays of at least 60 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Central Illinois airports have reported flight delays to Chicago, including a four hour delay at Bloomington’s Central Illinois Regional Airport. Flights to and from Chicago were cancelled this morning in Springfield, while the flight from Willard Airport in Savoy to O’Hare is still listed as on time for later this afternoon.

Winds could gust up to 70-75 mph, hail could reach 2” in diameter or greater and there is the threat of a few tornadoes as well. Non-thunderstorm winds could gust up to 45-50 mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. for the Chicagoland area. Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts 45-50 mph are expected. Winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could snap, resulting in a few power outages. Strong/severe storms could produce higher gusts.