CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Downtown Champaign restaurant is strengthening its ties to the area it calls home.

Maize Mexican Grill is in the process of finalizing a deal that would mean getting corn from a farm right in Champaign. Right now, they get it from the Springfield area. The corn goes through a multi-step grinding process before being used to make tortillas.

Armando Sandoval, the restaurant’s owner, said this will save drive time and money.

“I grew up in corn field community so growing up being surrounded by corn all the time is…it just feels very natural to me,” he said. “Having to source it from far away, for me it’s far away, it was kind of challenging and not natural. All those corn fields around Champaign, if we were able to just bring that 10 minutes closer, I could turn it into really delicious tortillas.”

He said his dream is to one day have his own farm and his own corn to serve to customers.

For now, Sandoval is waiting for a few final approval steps to go through. He also needs a new machine to clean the corn a certain way.